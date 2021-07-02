Long-time friend Mlangeni pays glowing tribute to Kekana
Babsy Mlangeni will remember his close friend and mentee Steve Kekana for carrying the baton forward from him and showing those living with blindness that the sky is the limit.
Famous for hits such as Take your Love, the legendary musician died on Thursday morning at the age of 62 after Covid-19 complications...
