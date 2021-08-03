Neighbour arrested for rape of mentally challenged woman
'I didn’t expect him to take advantage of her like this'
The family of a 30-year-old woman with a learning disability who was brutally assaulted, raped and left for dead in a ditch in Finetown, Gauteng, allegedly by her neighbour, wants the perpetrator to be jailed.
The victim’s 28-year-old sister, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, said she had left her sister at home with their siblings when the incident happened on July 24...
