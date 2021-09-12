Gcina Mhlophe celebrates 20 years of literacy project with launch of two books in Braille
Playwright and actor’s Nozincwadi campaign has spread to all nine provinces
Storyteller and author Gcina Mhlophe celebrated 20 years of promoting literacy and the culture of reading in SA schools through the launch of two books in Braille on Saturday.
The book launch, which was held at Bluff Showgrounds in Durban, and was part of Mhlophe’s literacy campaign celebration called Nozincwadi – The Mother of Books. The books were put together through the help of the South African Library for the Blind...
