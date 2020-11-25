Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father

In a ground-breaking judgment on parenthood, the high court in Gauteng has ruled that the grandmother, not the father, should benefit from the estate of a child that she looked after.

It is not uncommon for children to become entangled in disputes about succession on the passing of parents. It is less common for parents to do so on the passing of a child. This was such a case.

The precedent-setting judgment penned by high court judge Jody Kollapen focuses on the interpretation to be given to the term “parent” in the Intestate Succession Act (ISA). The matter before him was a dispute over who should inherit a substantial estate, about R15m, of a child who had cerebral palsy and died aged five.

His estate, which comprised a payout from the department of health for future care as a result of negligence during his birth, was placed under the control of an executor, appointed by the master of the high court a month after he died in April 2018.

Three people laid claim to the estate: the child’s biological father, his biological mother and his maternal grandmother.