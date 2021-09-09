Covid-19 hits Gauteng residents hard as more people lose their jobs: survey

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns have hit Gauteng hard and forced households to adapt.

This is one of the observations made from the Gauteng City-Region Observatory's (GCRO) Quality of Life Survey 2020-21.

GCRO is a partnership of the University of Johannesburg, the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, the Gauteng provincial government and organised local government in the province. One of the largest and longest-running social surveys in SA, it is conducted biennially, through face-to-face interviews.

The latest survey had a sample size of 13,616 people. The fieldwork for the survey took place from October 2020 to May 2021.

One of the salient findings of the survey is that the economic effects of the pandemic have been extreme, with many respondents reporting a reduction in salaries and working hours, as well as job losses.

The survey found 18% of respondents had lost their jobs and one in 10 of respondents who had owned a business before March 2020 saw their businesses forced to close.