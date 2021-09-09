If I have Covid-19 when getting my second jab, will it affect the vaccine efficacy?

While no conclusive studies have been done on how effective the vaccine is if a person takes one while suffering from Covid-19, Dr Marlin McKay says it may lead to a worsening of symptoms and/or lower count of antibodies being developed. Still, he urges people not showing symptoms to get vaccinated.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a division of the national health laboratory service, the SA government has chosen to wait an interval of 42 days between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.

But what if, unbeknowns to you, you have Covid-19 at the time of your second jab?

McKay, who runs a medical practice in Roodepoort, told SowetanLIVE that no conclusive studies have been done on how effective the vaccine is if a person takes one while suffering from Covid-19.

He said it could lead to a worsening of symptoms, as your body tries to fight the virus while also being stimulated by the vaccine, or you getting better quicker, as the vaccine works with the body to create more antibodies.