Can my Covid-19 result change if I immediately test again?

False negatives and false positives after a Covid-19 test are common.

If the test gives a negative result in someone who is infected that is called a false negative. A person who does not have the infection but whose test gives a positive result is a false positive.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, a negative test does not exclude Covid-19 infection as the test result depends on when a sample was collected and the quality of the sample collected.

“The amount of virus in your body (called the viral load) changes during the course of an infection, starting from low levels which increase over a few days and then start to decrease towards the later stages of infection.

“How long you have the virus (called viral shedding) depends on many factors including: your age, whether you have an underlying condition and how severe your disease is,” said the NICD.