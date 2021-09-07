Positive Covid-19 cases among teens on the rise

Spike has been linked to transmission in the community before the reopening of schools, as well as increased testing from schools when they reopened in July

There has been a huge spike in the number of teenagers testing positive for Covid-19 in the past week, but their rate of admission to hospitals and of severe illness is still unknown.



More than 6,400 teenagers in the cohort 15 to 19 years old tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the biggest increase in the group since SA recorded its first infection in March last year...