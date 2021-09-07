Where are the majority of new Covid-19 cases?

KwaZulu-Natal has again registered the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections in SA, according to statistics for the past 24-hour cycle.

The national health department reported 4,118 new cases in SA with 1,163 from the province.

The Eastern Cape had the second-highest number of infections with 1,005; followed by Free State with 484 and the Western Cape with 434 cases.

“The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (24%). Free State accounted for 12%; Western Cape 11%; and Northern Cape 9%," said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday.