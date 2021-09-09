What the data says: 98% of over 60s who died were not vaccinated

Stats from a seven-day period in the Western Cape have shown how the unvaccinated are putting themselves at major risk of death.

According to data presented by Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations in the Western Cape department of health, 98.3% of deaths in those over 60 were among the unvaccinated.

Covid-19 hospital admissions in that age group were 96% unvaccinated and only 4% vaccinated. Of the overall cases in that age group, 92% were among the unvaccinated.

He said 38% of those eligible in the province had been vaccinated, and that the province is still seeing 65 Covid-19 deaths and 1,505 infections per day.

This is compared to 122 deaths and 3,543 infections per day at the peak.