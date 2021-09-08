I am fully vaccinated, where can I travel to?

Fully vaxxed and ready to put a fresh stamp on your passport? Well, get packing.

To date 35 countries, including Dubai, France, Germany, Costa Rica and Monaco, have eased their restrictions to fully vaccinated South Africans.

According to the travel guide website Sherpa, which developed a mapping tool showing Covid-19 travel restrictions in effect around the world, in the 35 countries Covid-19 testing or quarantine is not required upon arrival. ​

By comparison, 60 countries require a Covid-19 test upon arrival, and 23 countries are open for travel with a requirement for Covid-19 testing and quarantine upon arrival.

South Africans are restricted from travelling to 82 countries, including the US, Australia, Seychelles, Brazil and China.

“Travel is only open for returning citizens and those meeting strict requirements,” said the site.

There are also 32 countries whose restrictions are unknown.