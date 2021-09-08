Almost 9-million applications came in for Covid-19 R350 grant

Kwankwa was concerned about the lack of use of bank accounts for transactions, instead compelling beneficiaries to stand in queues that were not in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Information provided as at August 18 2021 is that, of the 8,931,375 applications received, 6,817,229 (76%) have provided information on bank accounts. This information still has to be verified to confirm which accounts can be used for the grant.

“Sassa is dependent on the provision of information on bank accounts which is provided by the applicants. In cases where no bank account details are provided, Sassa is obliged to effect payment through the post office, as there is no alternative,” Zulu said.