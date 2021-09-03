Umlazi shoot-out followed party to celebrate release of convict, says Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said some of those who died in a hail of bullets in two mass shootings in Umlazi, Durban south, this week were hardened criminals.

Cele was speaking during his visit to the township after shootings at U and W sections which claimed the lives of 11 people.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was among six people shot dead at U section in the Zamani informal settlement when a group of unknown gunmen entered a block of flats and opened fire.

Two days later, on Tuesday, three unknown gunmen stormed a house in W Section, shooting dead five people. Three other people are critically hurt in hospital.

Accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Cele visited the Umlazi police station where he was briefed on both incidents, before making his way to the crime scenes.

Cele said that drug turf wars was the suspected motive for the shootings, and that some of the victims were “at the wrong place at the wrong time” during the incidents.