Family slain as attackers shoot up KZN home with shotguns and pistols
Bullets flew through the windows and doors of a home in Mpumalanga, west of Durban, on Wednesday night — and in the aftermath, six people were dead and a three-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital.
KZN community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli and provincial SAPS commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula were expected to visit the house at 2pm.
According to KZN SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, 10 people were watching TV about 8.30pm when the attackers struck.
“Nine members of a family were at their house in Mpumalanga watching TV when they heard gunshots from the window and the door. Five of the family members, as well a neighbour, were killed, while a three-year-old was taken to the clinic.
“Three other family members were not injured,” said Naicker.
Four men and two women were killed. The youngest victim was 11 years old.
Naicker said a number of shotgun and 9mm bullet casings were found on the scene.
“The motive for the killings is not known at this stage,” he said.
Jula condemned the killings.
“It is quite disturbing to hear that there are heartless people out there who can kill others in such a brutal matter. There can be no justification for killing anyone in such a callous manner. I have tasked detectives at our provincial organised crime unit to investigate this matter.
“We are still trying to follow all possible leads that will assist in the speedy arrest of the suspects involved,” he said.
Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.
