Family slain as attackers shoot up KZN home with shotguns and pistols

Bullets flew through the windows and doors of a home in Mpumalanga, west of Durban, on Wednesday night — and in the aftermath, six people were dead and a three-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital.

KZN community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli and provincial SAPS commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula were expected to visit the house at 2pm.

According to KZN SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, 10 people were watching TV about 8.30pm when the attackers struck.

“Nine members of a family were at their house in Mpumalanga watching TV when they heard gunshots from the window and the door. Five of the family members, as well a neighbour, were killed, while a three-year-old was taken to the clinic.

“Three other family members were not injured,” said Naicker.