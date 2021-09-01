Another mass shooting in Umlazi leaves five dead

Five people were shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.

The mass shooting comes three days after six people were killed at an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi on Saturday.

Transport, community safety and liaison departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said on Wednesday morning that the latest incident took place in W-section.

“Last night, on Tuesday August 31, at W-section, another five people were shot and killed, and three others sustained serious injuries. Reports suggests that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9mm pistols, attacked them.