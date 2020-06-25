'Soweto murders were part of a KZN feud', suspect says

He told police that the argument escalated and led to threats of shooting between the two groups. Mabasa told police that he was fetched from his place of residence in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, to carry out the shooting on June 7.

"On June 7, one of my accomplices fetched me from my place and took me to Jabulani Hostel. While sitting in the car and waiting for the other guy to arrive we saw the guy who argued with my friend. My friend also lives at the hostel, so they knew each other," he said in his statement.

While hatching their plan, Mabasa alleged that the third accomplice arrived in a navy blue VW Polo.

"I brought my pistol with me and knew that my friend also had a pistol. Our accomplice arrived with a big firearm, one used by the police and can be folded. I only had three bullets in my gun and my friend was also short of rounds," he said.

He alleged that their accomplice was also in possession of a box full of 9mm rounds.

"At around 7pm, we parked our vehicle far from the scene and walked to the shack where we found a group of guys sitting. They were listening to music and we could hear them talking. We surrounded the shack and opened fire for a few minutes. After some moments, we opened the door to check if they were dead before we walked away."

Mabasa told police that one of his accomplices congratulated him for the attack and promised to pay him without specifying the amount. However, he was arrested on June 16 before his payment.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Mabasa was part of a group of seven men who were arrested between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where they recovered firearms, including an AK-47.