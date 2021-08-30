Angie Motshekga urges law-abiding citizens to take a stand against GBV

As Women’s Month draws to a close, basic education minister Angie Motshekga has urged citizens to report abuse and gender-based (GBV) violence against women and children.

She said the killings of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni and Gauteng health department corruption-buster Babita Deokaran were disturbing and called on society to take a continued stance against GBV beyond Women’s Month.

Motshekga said it was unfortunate the killings happened during a month in which women were supposed to be protected.

“I wish to implore all law-abiding citizens to deplore such monstrous crimes and allow the law to take its course. Let’s all speak against GBV everywhere it shows its ugly head. Let us act against it by using all the platforms available to us. As we come to the end of Women’s Month, we must continue to advocate for harmony, understanding and co-operation as a society,” said Motsgekga.