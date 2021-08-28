South Africa

Portfolio committee on women and children wants accountability for GBV perpetrators

Health department say 3,000 young women opted to terminate pregnancies

28 August 2021 - 14:47
Statistics from the health department revealed at least 23,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 fell pregnant between April 2020 and March 2021. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities has condemned the impregnation of young girls and teenagers and wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law. 

Committee chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said the impregnation of young girls was another form of gender-based violence (GBV) that requires urgent government attention.  

Ncube-Ndaba was reacting to statistics from the health department which revealed at least 23,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 fell pregnant between April 2020 and March 2021.

The health department said of the reported pregnancies, around 3,000 girls opted to terminate their pregnancies.

