Two cops, two faces of gender-based violence

A police officer was the killer and in a second case the victim in separate cases of gender-based violence (GBV) at the weekend.

A Limpopo police officer allegedly shot and killed his wife and later turned the gun on himself, the provincial department said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said it was alleged the off-duty officer shot his wife shortly after she returned from their neighbour in Vyeboom Phalama village on Sunday.

Mojapelo said Sgt Shumani Walter Munyai, who was stationed at Vuwani police station, later turned the gun on himself.

Police on routine patrol duties in the area made the gruesome discovery.

Officers found the bodies of Ndivhuwo Munyai, 28, and her 45-year-old husband.

“Police members are expected to be on the forefront of the battle against GBV. Forming part of broader society, they have to lead by example and approach relevant internal and external platforms to seek assistance when faced with domestic challenges.