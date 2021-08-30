Bishop Zondo's rape, indecent assault case of nine women postponed
The rape case of Bishop Stephen Zondo has been postponed to September 14 to allow his new lawyers to acquaint themselves with his matter.
Zondo, 55, the founder of Rivers of Living Waters Life Ministries in the Vaal, appeared briefly in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday where the trial was expected to resume...
