GBV murders are too close to home, says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng on Tuesday urged everyone to do their part to counter sexual and gender-based violence, as the university marked the second anniversary of the murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Referring to the recent killing of University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni, she said: “The deeply shocking murder of Nosicelo strikes too close to home. Just two years ago this week, we were reeling from the rape and murder of Uyinene. Today I am devastated that I feel the same heartache I felt in 2019.

“SA is being robbed of our bright stars of the future. Nosicelo had her heart set on making a difference. Her classmate told the media that Nosicelo wanted to be appointed as a Constitutional Court judge someday. To aim for such a goal, she must have had loving and confident support from her family and friends. She must have felt empowered to serve her country.”