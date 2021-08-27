Community education colleges get R10.8m boost

'The project is meant to address mental health, GBV issues'

The department of higher education and training has invested R10.8m into a partnership with Higher Health to build health and wellness infrastructure in Community Education Training (CET) colleges.



While presenting to higher education portfolio committee, Nolwazi Gasa, deputy director-general: planning, policy and strategy, said this was in addition to the R8.9m from Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority...