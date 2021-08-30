South Africa

Corruption buster Babita Deokaran’s suspected ‘killers’ to appear in court

30 August 2021 - 08:54
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran are due to appear in court on Monday
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

The seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Gauteng health department corruption-buster Babita Deokaran are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed the seven would make their first court appearance on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Deokaran, 53, who was a senior Gauteng health department finance official, was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home, south of Johannesburg, last week when she was returning from dropping her child at school.

She was a long-time whistleblower who had exposed alleged irregularity and corruption in the department.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said there was “a link” between her murder and those facing charges involving R332m in personal protective equipment tender fraud.

The Sunday Times reported that Deokaran’s alleged killers stalked her for more than a month.

According to the report, three days after the brazen daylight hit they were traced by a maze of CCTV cameras that pieced together their getaway route and led to their arrest.

The suspects went to great lengths to cover their tracks, apparently using remote tech to disable cameras at a petrol station near the site of the shooting which could have identified them or their vehicle.

Police said there was a possibility of more charges being added.

TimesLIVE

Related articles

