Slain Nosicelo Mtebeni was a leading anti-GBV campaigner

The murder of law student Nosicelo Mtebeni robbed SA of a future judge, University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu said at her memorial service yesterday.

Nosicelo's body, cut into pieces and shoved into a suitcase and plastic bags not far from the university, was found last week in East London. Her boyfriend, with whom she shared a flat, was arrested after the grisly discovery.

The 23-year-old's head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a house.

Alutha Pasile, 25, abandoned his bail application when he appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday. He was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“We have been robbed of a future constitutional judge,” Buhlungu said.

SRC transformation and gender officer Siphokazi Mbalo said that before President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence to be a pandemic, Nosicelo had already identified it as such.

She wrote a post on Facebook on September 2 2019: “If you have a vagina and you live in SA, make sure you are armed, have a knife or a pepper spray all the time because you might be the next victim of rape.”