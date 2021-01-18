South Africa

Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly

By Staff Reporter - 18 January 2021 - 13:39
The first lottery multimillionaires of the year won R60m and R32m.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A banking app customer and a Johannesburg ticket holder are the winners of the first multimillion-rand jackpots of the year, says lottery operator Ithuba.

They are R60m and R32m richer respectively.

The Powerball winner purchased the ticket using the FNB banking app, with a R52 ticket wager and a manual selection method.

The Lotto Plus ticket was purchased at Turden Trading, at the Turf Club Road, in Turffontein. The player used an R80 ticket wager and a Quick Pick Selection method.

Police officer among winners in that PowerBall draw

All 20 winners from the December 1 PowerBall draw have collected their winnings, national lottery operator Ithuba confirmed on Wednesday. They each ...
2 weeks ago

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
