Police officer among winners in that PowerBall draw

All 20 winners in the December 1 PowerBall draw have collected their winnings, national lottery operator Ithuba confirmed on Wednesday. They each won R5.6m.

One of the last people to come forward is a police officer from Limpopo.

The public servant said he will use a portion of his winnings to build a house for his family and will invest the rest. The officer spent R52.50 on his winning ticket.

Another winner, a Port Elizabeth man who is close to becoming a pensioner, said: “I can finally build my wife the house of her dreams. She is the only person I told about my winnings because I trust her with my life.