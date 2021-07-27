At R178m, the second-highest PowerBall jackpot is up for grabs

If one punter get its right and picks the lucky numbers, they will walk away with the second-highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African lottery on Tuesday.

According to the lottery operator Ithuba, should the PowerBall jackpot be won on Tuesday night, it will not only be the biggest for 2021 so far, it will be the second-highest PowerBall jackpot yet.

The total estimated value for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for Tuesday's draw is estimated at R178m.

The PowerBall estimated jackpot is at a record-breaking R160m, and the estimated PowerBall Plus jackpot is R18m.

“As the operator of the country’s favourite game, we are excited to be able to offer life-changing jackpots like these. This is something that will surely lighten the mood even amid the uncertainty the country is facing.