South Africa

Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner

15 March 2021 - 12:06
The latest PowerBall winner says he will use a portion of his winnings to create jobs in his community. Stock photo.
The latest PowerBall winner says he will use a portion of his winnings to create jobs in his community. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A community from Limpopo will feel the benefits of having a multimillionaire living in their midst.

This is after the latest PowerBall winner told lottery operator Ithuba that he would use a portion of his R43m win to better their lives.

“My father and I have our own family business and some of the money will go towards expanding and growing the company. This will also allow me to create jobs within my community,” the man told Ithuba officials when he went to collect his winnings.

His family, particularly his children, were also on his list of priorities.

“As a father of three young kids, something very important to me is for my children to get the best education. I will save a portion of my winnings to be able to give them the opportunity to go to university one day to make their dreams become a reality,” he added.

The man bought his winning lotto ticket via the Nedbank banking app. He used R22.50 and the “quick pick” selection method to choose his numbers.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 21, 27, 43 and the PowerBall was 15.

He becomes the second Limpopo resident to bag a multimillion-rand win in the lottery this year. Another player won R51m from a draw on March 2.

TimesLIVE

Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win

Buying a big house, investing and taking care of close loved ones are on the cards for R7.4m lottery winner.
News
2 weeks ago

With R32m in the bank, Lotto winner will finally move out of his mom’s flat

A 50-year-old man from Turffontein, south of Joburg, says he will use his winnings to finally buy his own home.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X