PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker

The winner of a R51m PowerBall jackpot wants to acquire his social worker qualification and complete building a house for his family.

The winner said he will invest a significant portion of his winnings and live off the interest.

The 30-year-old man from Polokwane, Limpopo, is the latest winner of the jackpot draw from March 2. According to national lottery operator Ithuba, the winner bought his ticket at OK Mini Market in Polokwane with a ticket wager of R30 and a manual selection method.

Speaking at the Ithuba offices on Monday, the 30-year-old said he can finally pursue his dream of becoming a social worker.

“I wanted to study for a qualification in social work after my matric, but unfortunately there was no money to send me to school so I had to look for a job so that I could help my family,” he said.

Despite his new multimillionaire status, the winner still wants to put his dream qualification under his belt.