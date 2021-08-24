Sasria set to hike premiums after riots

Sasria, SA's only insurer covering political violence, will increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs after some of the worst unrest in decades, the head of the state-owned company said.

More than 300 people died and around 3,000 stores were looted when protests and violence erupted in July, sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma but later driven by anger over poverty and inequality.

Sasria, which was set up after private firms stopped underwriting risks relating to political violence due to unrest during apartheid, relied on reinsurance contracts to pay part of the billions of rand in claims it generated.

But the cost of those contracts were now increasing, MD Cedric Masondo told Reuters by phone.

“We will increase the rate driven by the increase in reinsurance,” he said, adding the timing had not been finalised and declining to say by how much.