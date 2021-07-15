Santam registers insurance claims related to wave of looting and violence

SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, scheduled an online media briefing last week about its Covid-19-related business interruption claims, little realising that come Monday, the company would be grappling with a rash of claims stemming from an even more dramatic form of business interruption.

By close of business on Wednesday, the insurer had registered 21 motor and 167 non-motor claims stemming from mass unrest and looting in Gauteng and particularly KwaZulu-Natal.

Santam is not revealing the quantum just yet, but all the claims fall under Sasria (the South African Special Risks Insurance Association), a state-owned entity which covers loss or damage to insured property as a direct result of civil unrest, including rioting, strike action and public disorder, with insurers such as Santam acting as intermediaries.

Getting back to the issue of the highly contested pandemic-related business interruption claims, Santam was at pains to stress that it had not had a bumper year in 2020.