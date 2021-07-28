SA plans R36bn relief measures over Covid-19, riots

The interventions would be funded by better government revenues and by shifting around some spending, senior officials told a news conference, expanding on measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Ramaphosa tightened lockdown restrictions at the end of June as coronavirus cases spiked, but he eased them on Sunday as the peak of a "third wave" appeared to have passed. His government's economic recovery drive was dealt a major blow by arson and looting triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma this month.

"We are funding this package within available resources currently. We are not going to be going for borrowing," National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said.

Edgar Sishi, acting head of the budget office, said increased revenue linked to higher commodity prices meant R36bn of new spending could be accommodated "so long at those measures are temporary".