Malema handed over these 'luxury' houses to grannies in need for Women's Day

EFF leader Julius Malema has handed over several homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women's Day.

On Monday, the party shared snaps of the houses at an undisclosed location. Malema vowed that the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed.

“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.