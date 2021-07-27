Looting and unrest: Herman Mashaba calls for commission of inquiry into 'high treason'

Action SA president Herman Mashaba has given President Cyril Ramaphosa two months to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the looting spree and destruction of retail property two weeks ago.

According to Mashaba's party, the looting and public violence that broke out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal should be characterised as acts of “high treason”.

The reason it had not been characterised as such by the government, he said, was because ANC politicians were implicated.

Mashaba said only an “independent body” could be trusted to unearth the truth behind the unrest that caused economic devastation and a jobs bloodbath in the affected provinces.

“Action SA will be writing to President Ramaphosa and giving him 60 days to initiate a judicial commission of inquiry,” said Mashaba.

“We will be asking the president to ask the acting chief justice to provide a shortlist of three judges from which the president should choose one to chair the commission of inquiry.

“In the likelihood that the president does not take this action within 60 days, Action SA will be laying a complaint with the office of the public protector to ensure that he is compelled to do so.”