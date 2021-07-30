President Ramaphosa finding the going tough

Cabinet ministers not singing from same hymn sheet

Nelson Mandela's chosen son to succeed him as president is finding it tough in the seat prepared for him by the elder statesman.



Since he won the Nasrec elective conference in December 2017 it has not been smooth sailing for President Cyril Ramaphosa's organisation, in particular with secretary-general Ace Magashule and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus leading the rival radical economic transformation (RET) faction. Now the battle has even spread to Rwanda where it is alleged he was a target of spyware...