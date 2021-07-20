Julius Malema joins 'insurrection' fray that has ANC split down the middle

EFF leader Julius Malema has joined the fray about the characterisation of last week's looting spree and violent protests that rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

There has been a raging debate about whether or not it was correct to brand last week's events as an "insurrection".

The debate took a turn at the weekend when defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Sunday contradicted President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying there was "no evidence of insurrection".

That was before she made a dramatic U-turn following public pressure, saying on Tuesday that Ramaphosa was right in his assessment.

Mapisa-Nqakula's dramatic change of heart was followed by the ANC in KZN also contradicting Ramaphosa by insisting that the protests were mere "counterrevolution" and nothing close to an insurgency. The ANC in KZN was backed by the ANC in Gauteng.

But ANC Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul jumped in to defend Ramaphosa's characterisation.

Malema has since also offered his view on the debacle during an interview on Kaya FM on Tuesday afternoon.