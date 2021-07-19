Malema wants DA to retract and apologise for incitement allegations

EFF leader Julius Malema wants the DA to retract and apologise for allegations it made that he incited violence last week, and is threatening to sue the party and its leader John Steenhuisen for R1m.

Malema’s lawyers have written to the DA demanding that Steenhuisen retract allegations that Malema incited the violence. They also want the party to publicly apologise and withdraw the criminal charges laid against the firebrand leader within five days.

The lawyers said the allegations are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue and were made to exact political revenge on Malema and his reputation, and indirectly on the EFF.

In a letter dated July 17, Ian Levitt Attorneys said Malema never supported any criminal act, including the looting, and that the DA singled out a tweet, omitting a series of other tweets which give context to what Malema was saying.

They want the DA to withdraw its complaint and apologise because Malema did not incite anyone, including EFF members, to take part in any criminal acts.