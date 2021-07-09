‘We saw Zuma off, shook his hand and gave him hugs’

Shezi on Thursday told Sowetan that Zuma had been locked in discussions with his lawyers, leaders of the MKMVA and the RET forces who were at his homestead.

Ahead of being driven off from his Nkandla homestead on Wednesday night, former president Jacob Zuma informed “pained” leaders of his support group that he was taking his lawyers’ advice to report to prison to serve his jail sentence.



Among those that Zuma informed of his decision to heed his lawyers’ advice were Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus and KwaZulu-Natal chairperson for the radical economic transformation (RET) forces, Nkosentsha Shezi, who were among those who had camped at his homestead to “protect” him against any arrest...