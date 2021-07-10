KZN government calls for calm amid threats of violence in protest against Zuma's incarceration

The KwaZulu-Natal government has called for calm amid growing threats to shut down the province through violent protests over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

On Friday, several incidents were reported to have taken place in the province including the closure of the N2 and N3 highways, and malicious damage to property.

The M7 which is a strategic cargo transit route to the port of Durban and other provincial and municipal links were also affected.

“Several vehicles were reportedly stoned and millions [of rand] worth of public infrastructure damaged resulting in many commuters not being able to reach their places of work,” the provincial government said in a statement.

It said those behind the protests were believed to be people who were opposed to Zuma's incarceration.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala called for discipline and for protesters to express their anger through peaceful means.

“We understand the extreme anger of the people who are protesting. As a country and province we find ourselves in a very unusual and unique situation wherein we are dealing with the arrest of a former president of the ANC and the country. We are therefore dealing with very challenging times. However we call on those who are protesting to do so through peaceful means and to avoid violence and destruction at all costs.”