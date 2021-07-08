South Africa

Zuma finally hands himself over

With the clock ticking and a nation on edge, a convoy of cars emerged from Nkandla on Wednesday night, finally escorting former president Jacob Zuma to jail.

By Siviwe Feketha and Lindile Sifile - 08 July 2021 - 07:20

