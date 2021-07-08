Zuma finally hands himself over

With the clock ticking and a nation on edge, a convoy of cars emerged from Nkandla on Wednesday night, finally escorting former president Jacob Zuma to jail.

After days of protests and threats of violence from his supporters, Zuma’s moment of believing came minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him..