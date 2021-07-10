Paramedics forced to alter route while responding to call as protesters block roads in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics from the VIP medical services had to alter their route on Friday when a group of protesters believed to be part of the “Free Jacob Zuma and shut down KZN” campaign blocked the road as they were responding to an emergency call.

“Around 8pm on Friday, paramedics from the VIP medical services were called to assist a patient in her 80s who had collapsed at a residence,” said ALS paramedics medical services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

“Unfortunately as they came off they N25, they were stopped by protesters chanting and singing in the road. They saw in front them fire and concrete boulders that had been placed obstructing traffic going or leaving that area.”

He said the paramedics decided to change their route, which delayed the call by about five minutes as they had to respond via the N2 through Mhlanga.

“The patient had to be stabilised on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The protests are ongoing and are becoming increasingly worse tonight.

“Their obstructing an ambulance or emergency personnel could be detrimental to human lives. People have placed boulders, starting fires all over, setting vehicles on fire.”

Paramedics urged protesters to take into consideration that they have people they need to assist in their time of need.

TimesLIVE