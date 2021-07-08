Nelson Mandela Foundation slams 'dangerous' Jacob Zuma after his arrest

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has heavily criticised former president Jacob Zuma after his incarceration overnight.

In a statement on Thursday issued by its spokesperson Kneo Mokgopa, it welcomed that Zuma “submitted himself to law enforcement” but slammed his failure to comply with the Constitutional Court.

“We note that Mr Zuma failed to abide by the deadline set by the Constitutional Court, thus continuing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy,” said Mokgopa.

Mokgopa said for nearly two decades, Zuma has acted with impunity and encouraged a culture of impunity around him.

“His legal strategy has been one of obfuscation and delay, ultimately in an attempt to render our judicial processes unintelligible. We are profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas.