Woman loses bid to stop courier company from using 'Lord's name in vain' in advert

The Courier Guy company has been let off the hook after the Advertising Regulatory Board dismissed a woman’s complaint that it used “the Lord's name” in vain.

Vanessa Roux submitted that she took offence to the word “jirre”, which is the Cape way of saying “Here” (God) from a commercial she heard on Hot 91.9FM during June 2021.

The commercial features a lady saying: “Immediate effect hey? Huh! Ja-né. So I’ve got my mom’s birthday present here in Kloofendal. She’s mos innie Kaap! Now I must queue at the counter, to send it to her door, jirrr, queues are so 2019. No man!

“Pop your package into a Pudo locker near you, pick your process, and send almost anything, almost anywhere in the country, from as little a R50. All my favourite words, all together; Super simple, lekka quick. Pudo, powered by the courier guy. They can handle any package.”