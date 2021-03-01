Doom advert depicting black person not racist: Advertising Regulatory Board

The Directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that an advertisement, in which a black person is seen using the insecticide Doom, is not racist.

The ruling comes after Christian Henn lodged a complaint with the directorate against a television commercial promoting Doom, a Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd product.

The complaint referred to a television advertisement on SABC2 for Doom, in which the person in the advertisement is seen watching television while eating a pizza. Upon noticing a fly, he reaches for the Doom can and sprays the fly, killing it.

Henn stated that the company was promoting Doom as a safe product to use while eating and queried why the advertiser had elected to use a black person in the advertisement.

“Why black people, because they are 'stupid' enough to use Doom on food?” Henn asked.

In its response, Tiger Brands Consumer Brands denied that the advertisement suggested that Doom could be sprayed on food.