'Sorry, your cars are too fancy', insurer tells motorist trying to save money

A motorist with two million-rand cars was so irked when he found they were too expensive to qualify for a R505 bonsella that he submitted a formal complaint.

Now insurer iWYZE has been ordered to change its advertising to make clear that only cars worth less than R1.2m are eligible for an offer that states: “If we can't save you money, we'll give you R505.”

Ralph Rossouw told the advertising watchdog the TV commercial was misleading because when he tried to take up the offer, he was told his vehicles were too expensive for the Old Mutual brand to cover.