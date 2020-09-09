EFF MP among 10 arrested during violent Clicks protests

An EFF MP is among those arrested after destruction that occurred during protests at Clicks stores this week, police said on Wednesday.

“Ten people, including an EFF MP, have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property. The MP has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest,” read a statement from the office of police minister Bheki Cele.

The MP is yet to be named.

Cele called on police to protect Clicks staff, property and customers. He denounced the vandalism at several Clicks stores during the EFF-led protests. In Alberton, a store was trashed, while in Emalahleni a petrol bomb was thrown into a store in the early hours of Monday morning. The EFF has not taken responsibility for the destruction at the Emalahleni store.

In Port Elizabeth, a woman clashed with EFF protesters at a mall in Walmer Park. The 52-year-old woman was caught on video pointing a firearm at EFF members as they exchanged words.

HeraldLIVE reported she is possibly facing a charge after the EFF laid a criminal complaint against her. This comes after both parties initially declined to lay complaints.