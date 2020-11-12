Nappy ending for ointment maker after dad & daughter ad draws complaints

“Unfortunately, the common thread behind the consumers’ views that the baby is being touched in a sexual manner is the fact that the parent changing the nappy is a male,” Bayer said in its response to complaints from Magda van Biljon, Carol Coney, Jacqueline Mitchell, Abrama Kok and Gwynneth Maree.

“To some extent, it is exactly this stereotype that Bayer is trying to question or even break. Most adverts reflect a mother portraying this role, and we submit that, with respect, the fact that it is a man now portrayed in this role has hit sensitivities among South African consumers that is misplaced.

“While this saddens Bayer to a great extent, and it fully acknowledges and rebukes the atrocious acts of violence against women and children in SA, this advert in no way should be linked to these heinous crimes.”

Bayer said it ensured the ad was filmed in a respectful manner, the footage contained only a fleeting shot of the ointment being applied, and “a certain level of 'nudity' is acceptable to the community in this instance where a caring father applies cream to the baby’s bottom for purpose of assisting with nappy rash”.