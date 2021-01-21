Slice of lime in your beer? That's all right, mate

A depiction of a man who in effect buckles to the pressure of his peers to fit in is disturbing, says the Advertising Regulatory Board — ordering a beer giant to immediately withdraw it.

A complaint was lodged by Aadila Agjee against Heineken SA on its marketing of Windhoek Lager.

The television commercial features two men having a video call, with one recalling how the other once asked for a slice of lime with the alcoholic beverage when they were in a bar. Actor Gerard Butler is seated at the bar. He turns around and says: “Hey, that’s a Windhoek. That’s 100% pure beer ... You don’t need any ... lime.” The second man takes a sip of the beer and clearly enjoys it. Butler says: “Keep it real, Joe.”

The commercial goes back to the video call between the two friends, showing the second man enjoying a Windhoek Lager, with the voice-over “Keep it real with 100% pure beer.”

Agjee said the commercial is offensive: “It belittles a man for requesting a lime slice with his beer.”

“While this may seem funny to many, an equal or larger number of people enjoy citrus with their beer or cider — popularly linked with women having a lime or lemon slice with their cider.

“I understand the message that Windhoek beer is complete on its own, however shaming or belittling people for their personal preferences is not OK. Rather try attract all customers instead of being stupidly restrictive and offending a whole range of potential customers ...”

Heineken SA said the ad markets Windhoek Lager as a pure beer and does not need any flavouring. The man who requests the lime was doing so out of habit, and when he tasted the Windhoek Lager without the lime, his response was one of appreciation. He does not react with offence or shame, it told the ad watchdog.

The company added the staged call-out by Butler on the usage of lime was not, and is not, meant to discriminate against women.

The advertising directorate conducted some “informal background research” to reach its decision.