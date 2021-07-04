At Florida rally, Trump bashes New York charges against company, adviser

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned New York prosecutors for bringing charges against his namesake company and longtime financial adviser, using a campaign-style rally to air a host of grievances.

“It's really called prosecutorial misconduct. It's a terrible, terrible thing,” Trump told thousands of supporters gathered outdoors in Sarasota, Florida.

The Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to what a New York prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud, arising from a probe into Trump's business and its practices.

Weisselberg and other executives were accused of receiving perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars, without reporting them properly on their tax returns. The outcome of the investigations and other lawsuits facing Trump could impact whether he decides to run again for president in 2024.

“They've mobilised every power of government to come after me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company solely because of politics,” Trump told the crowd.