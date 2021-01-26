Debonairs’ ‘free delivery’ promise lays it on too thick, says ad watchdog

“Free delivery” sounds simple, but by the time a panel of advertising experts had sliced up a pizza giant's offer, it concluded: “The reality seems to be the opposite.”

Members of the Advertising Regulatory Board directorate pored over the Debonairs Pizza menu and concluded any pizzas that tempted them would come with a topping of bewilderment.

“Having read the terms and conditions, and having looked at where the nearest restaurant is, and then checking against the online delivery offerings, members of the directorate are still left confused as to whether they would qualify for free delivery or not, and why,” they said.

The panel's efforts were sparked by a complaint from Lupumzo Madikazi about a Debonairs TV ad with the claim “free delivery” on the screen and “we deliver mahala” in the voice-over.

Madikazi said the ad was misleading because when he places an order, he is charged for delivery.